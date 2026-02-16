Morning fog; afternoon clouds

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Patchy fog develops and sticks around through mid-morning. Expect mostly cloudy skies today with high temperatures, in the mid-40s. Temperatures will rise near 60° mid-week thanks to a persistent southerly wind. Expect daily rain chances late-week with showers lingering into the weekend.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Washington's Birthday Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. North wind around 5-10 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Calm wind.

Tuesday Patchy fog. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 52. Light southwest wind.

Tuesday Night Cloudy, with a low around 38. Calm wind.

Wednesday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Thursday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

Thursday Night Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Friday Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.

Friday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Saturday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49.

Saturday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Sunday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 44.