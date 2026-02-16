Morning fog; afternoon clouds

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Periods of heavy rain will taper off around midnight. By the time it ends, most areas will have picked up around a half inch of rainfall. Dense fog is expected to develop overnight, reducing visibility to a quarter mile or less at times. If you’re traveling tonight, use extra caution.
BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Patchy fog develops and sticks around through mid-morning. Expect mostly cloudy skies today with high temperatures, in the mid-40s. Temperatures will rise near 60° mid-week thanks to a persistent southerly wind. Expect daily rain chances late-week with showers lingering into the weekend.

7 Day Forecast:

Washington's Birthday Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. North wind around 5-10 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Tonight Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Calm wind.
Tuesday Patchy fog. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 52. Light southwest wind.
Tuesday Night Cloudy, with a low around 38. Calm wind.
Wednesday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59.
Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Thursday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 56.
Thursday Night Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Friday Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.
Friday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Saturday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49.
Saturday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Sunday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 44.

