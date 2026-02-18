Morning dense fog; afternoon clouds

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Another foggy and misty start to the day with some light showers possible this afternoon. High temperatures will rise into the mid-50s! A stronger system arrives later this week, bringing scattered showers to the area later in the day on Thursday, which will linger into Friday. Trending drier on Saturday, before more showers roll in on Sunday. Drier and cooler conditions early next week.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of rain. Widespread dense fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 56. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Southwest wind around 5-10 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday Rain. High near 50.

Thursday Night Rain. Low around 40.

Friday Rain. High near 53.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 52.

Saturday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Sunday Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.

Sunday Night A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Monday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.