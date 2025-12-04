More clouds today; possible light snow on Friday!

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! More clouds today with highs in the low-40s. A noticeable breeze will make it feel like the mid-30s this afternoon, so dress warm! Tonight into Friday morning could potentially be the coldest air of the season thus far, with temperatures plummeting into the low-20s with single digit wind chills for some. There is still some uncertainty with the exact track of Friday's storm system. There will be plenty of cold air in place to support snowfall, but the big question is whether we’ll have enough moisture moving northward. A northerly track could bring 1–2 inches of snow, while a more southerly path could leave us with nothing at all. Drier this weekend with highs in the low to mid-40s. Trending colder early next week!

Have a sunny day!

wmar

7 Day Forecast:

Thursday Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 42. Light west wind becoming northwest 8-16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25-30 mph.

Thursday Night Increasing clouds, with a low around 22. Northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming variable after midnight.

Friday Snow and a wintry mix likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33.

Friday Night A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 42.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 45.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 39.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 45.