More Clouds, Seasonal And Breezy

Clouds and rain chances will increase today as weak cold front approaches from the west. Sprinkles/widespread scattered showers are possible this afternoon. It will be seasonal with highs in the upper 60s. Mostly sunny and warmer to close the week with highs in the mid 70s. The weekend looks mainly dry with more clouds on Saturday than on Sunday. Sunday's high temperatures will soar into the low to mid 80s. The next chance for showers is on Tuesday. Below normal temps move back in by mid-week.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Scattered sprinkles after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 65. South wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 51. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Monday Night: A chance of showers after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.