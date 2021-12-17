More Clouds, Breezy and Still Above Normal

Mostly Cloudy to party sunny skies are on tap today. Temperatures are still mild with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Off and on showers are possible late tonight into tomorrow. Seasonal temps will be ushered in behind the cold front on Sunday. It will be windy and dry for the Ravens game. Monday will be chilly with temps below normal but it won't stay that way for long. By mid-week, temps bump up into the low 50s.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tonight: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Light and variable wind becoming north around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 41. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Northwest wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 45.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.