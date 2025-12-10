Milder with on and off showers today

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Spotty showers return today with high temperatures in the mid-40s thanks to southerly winds. Thursday is shaping up to be dry, but a weak system will pass just to our west on Friday. The latest computer models (as of 5 PM today) have increased confidence that this system will bring snow showers. Accumulations look to be very light.
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Today Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. South wind 8-16 mph, with gusts as high as 25-30 mph.
Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. West wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20-25 mph.
Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 38.
Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Friday A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.
Friday Night A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 42.
Saturday Night A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Sunday A chance of snow and rain. A high near 36.
Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 17.
Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 32.
Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.
Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 38.