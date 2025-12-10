Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Milder with on and off showers today

Cooling down...
After our coldest night of the season so far, we can look forward to milder temperatures on Wednesday. The trade-off? We’ll be dealing with several rounds of showers throughout the day.
BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Spotty showers return today with high temperatures in the mid-40s thanks to southerly winds. Thursday is shaping up to be dry, but a weak system will pass just to our west on Friday. The latest computer models (as of 5 PM today) have increased confidence that this system will bring snow showers. Accumulations look to be very light.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. South wind 8-16 mph, with gusts as high as 25-30 mph.
Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. West wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20-25 mph.
Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 38.
Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Friday A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.
Friday Night A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 42.
Saturday Night A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Sunday A chance of snow and rain. A high near 36.
Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 17.
Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 32.
Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.
Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 38.

