Milder with on and off showers today

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Spotty showers return today with high temperatures in the mid-40s thanks to southerly winds. Thursday is shaping up to be dry, but a weak system will pass just to our west on Friday. The latest computer models (as of 5 PM today) have increased confidence that this system will bring snow showers. Accumulations look to be very light.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. South wind 8-16 mph, with gusts as high as 25-30 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. West wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20-25 mph.

Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 38.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Friday A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.

Friday Night A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 42.

Saturday Night A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Sunday A chance of snow and rain. A high near 36.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 17.

Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 32.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 38.