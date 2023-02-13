Milder with more sun today!

BALTIMORE — Showers taper off this morning with drier conditions in store through the afternoon and evening. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid to upper-50s. Mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures are in store for Valentine's Day! High temperatures Wednesday-Friday will range in the low to mid-60s! A few isolated light showers are possible on Wednesday ahead of a strong cold front that moves through the region late-week. Gusty showers are expected Thursday and Friday. Temperatures come crashing down in the wake of the front throughout Friday afternoon with rain tapering off late-day. Drier with plenty of sunshine this weekend with highs near average on Saturday, in the mid-40s. Southerly winds will help temperatures return above average on Sunday, in the mid-50s.

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Northwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 36. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 55. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light west in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. South wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Thursday Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Showers likely before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Blustery.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 45.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.