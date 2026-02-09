Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Milder air is on the way!

Mostly dry this week...
Good Sunday evening! It looks like we’re officially past the coldest stretch of winter. Both short- and long-range models are pointing toward more seasonable temperatures heading forward. Sunshine kicks off the day Monday, with clouds gradually increasing through the afternoon. It’ll also be milder and less windy.
WMAR-2 News Dylan Robichaud Sunday night weather
BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Starting off the work week with a mixture of sunshine and clouds along with temperatures near the freezing mark later today. Seasonable temperatures are expected through the rest of the week, with highs in the upper-30s and low-40s! The bulk of the week remains dry and uneventful. There is a chance of a possible wintry mix on Sunday.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Increasing clouds, with a high near 32. Northwest wind around 5-10 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Calm wind.
Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 42.
Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 43.
Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 38.
Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Friday Partly cloudy, with a high near 39.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 24.
Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 41.
Saturday Night A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Sunday A chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a high near 39.

