Milder air is on the way!

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Starting off the work week with a mixture of sunshine and clouds along with temperatures near the freezing mark later today. Seasonable temperatures are expected through the rest of the week, with highs in the upper-30s and low-40s! The bulk of the week remains dry and uneventful. There is a chance of a possible wintry mix on Sunday.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Increasing clouds, with a high near 32. Northwest wind around 5-10 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Calm wind.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 42.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 43.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 38.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Friday Partly cloudy, with a high near 39.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 24.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 41.

Saturday Night A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Sunday A chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a high near 39.