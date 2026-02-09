Milder air is on the way!

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Starting off the work week with a mixture of sunshine and clouds along with temperatures near the freezing mark later today. Seasonable temperatures are expected through the rest of the week, with highs in the upper-30s and low-40s! The bulk of the week remains dry and uneventful. There is a chance of a possible wintry mix on Sunday.
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Today Increasing clouds, with a high near 32. Northwest wind around 5-10 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Calm wind.
Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 42.
Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 43.
Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 38.
Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Friday Partly cloudy, with a high near 39.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 24.
Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 41.
Saturday Night A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Sunday A chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a high near 39.