Mild With Tons Of Sun!

It will be a seasonably cold start to the day but temperatures will rebound above normal into the mid 50s. A weak cold front will bring a slight chance for a spotty shower overnight into tomorrow morning. It will be mainly dry with a few more clouds around Thursday. High temps will remain in the 50s in to the start of the weekend. Highs on Saturday will flirt with 60 degrees. Sunday there is a chance for rain/snow as an area of low pressure may pass to our south.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 52. Light and variable wind becoming south 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 35. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 53. Light southwest wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 54. Light southwest wind becoming south 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

Saturday Night: A chance of rain and snow after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: A chance of snow before 1pm, then a chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 36.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 40.

