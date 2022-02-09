Watch
Mild With Tons Of Sun!

50s hang around until....
Lynette Charles
Posted at 5:58 AM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 06:36:33-05

It will be a seasonably cold start to the day but temperatures will rebound above normal into the mid 50s. A weak cold front will bring a slight chance for a spotty shower overnight into tomorrow morning. It will be mainly dry with a few more clouds around Thursday. High temps will remain in the 50s in to the start of the weekend. Highs on Saturday will flirt with 60 degrees. Sunday there is a chance for rain/snow as an area of low pressure may pass to our south.

Stay tuned!

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 52. Light and variable wind becoming south 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 35. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 53. Light southwest wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 54. Light southwest wind becoming south 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 58.
Saturday Night: A chance of rain and snow after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday: A chance of snow before 1pm, then a chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 36.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 40.

