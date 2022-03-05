Lots of Warmth This Weekend

BALTIMORE — Despite the cloud cover today, southerly winds will help temperatures climb to 15-20° above average for this time of year! Highs will climb near 60° today with some sunny breaks late day. Winds will increase overnight and will turn gusty into Sunday. Wind gusts may range between 30-40 mph at times with isolated rain showers. High temperatures will range in the mid-70s Sunday and the warmth and wind will linger into Monday. Rain develops late Monday night - Tuesday. Temperatures will cool down on Tuesday with breezy winds. There is another chance for showers mid-week.

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. South wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight Isolated showers after 2am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 53. Southeast wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday A chance of showers, mainly between 8am and 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a southwest wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night Cloudy, with a low around 60. Southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday Showers likely after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a southwest wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night Showers, mainly before 2am. Low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday A chance of showers before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Wednesday A chance of rain after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday A chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 40%.