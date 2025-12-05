Light snowfall throughout the day

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Winter Weather Advisories go into effect for Baltimore city-southward as light snowfall accumulation on untreated roads could lead to slippery conditions. Areas north of the city may see a dusting, but little to no accumulation is expected. Temperatures will hover around the freezing mark throughout the day, which could make for slick travel. Snow may briefly changeover to a wintry mix along the lower end of the Eastern Shore this evening. Conditions dry out around dinnertime with a dry weekend on tap. Temperatures will warm up into the 40s on Saturday and Sunday.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Snow to a wintry mix likely. Cloudy, with a high near 33. East wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Calm wind.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 42.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 43.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 20.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 38.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 46.

Wednesday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Thursday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 45.