Light snowfall throughout the day

Winter Weather Advisories go into effect until 4 PM...
More clouds today with highs in the low-40s. A noticeable breeze will make it feel like the mid-30s this afternoon, so dress warm! Tonight into Friday morning could potentially be the coldest air of the season thus far, with temperatures plummeting into the low-20s with single-digit wind chills for some. There is still some uncertainty with the exact track of Friday's storm system.
BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Winter Weather Advisories go into effect for Baltimore city-southward as light snowfall accumulation on untreated roads could lead to slippery conditions. Areas north of the city may see a dusting, but little to no accumulation is expected. Temperatures will hover around the freezing mark throughout the day, which could make for slick travel. Snow may briefly changeover to a wintry mix along the lower end of the Eastern Shore this evening. Conditions dry out around dinnertime with a dry weekend on tap. Temperatures will warm up into the 40s on Saturday and Sunday.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Snow to a wintry mix likely. Cloudy, with a high near 33. East wind 5-10 mph.
Tonight Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Calm wind.
Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 42.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 43.
Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.
Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 20.
Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 38.
Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 46.
Wednesday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Thursday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 45.

