Light snow develops this evening

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Temperatures will rise above freezing once again this afternoon, with highs in the mid-30s. A fast-moving area of low pressure swings through this evening, which may produce some light snow around the metro-southward into early Wednesday morning. A quick dusting is expected for most areas. That could lead to slick spots during the Wednesday morning commute. The snow should move out well before sunrise on Wednesday. Light snow is possible on Friday, with little to no accumulation expected. Arctic air returns this weekend, knocking temperatures down well below normal.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Increasing clouds, with a high near 37. Calm wind becoming west 5-10 mph.

Tonight A chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 23. Calm wind becoming north 5-10 mph after midnight.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 30.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Friday A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 34.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 26.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 11.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 26.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 27.