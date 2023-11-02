Less blustery today

BALTIMORE — A Freeze Warning remains in effect for the entire area until 10 AM this morning as widespread freeze conditions could harm/kill any sensitive vegetation. Temperatures will rise into the mid-50s with plenty of sunshine and lighter winds. High pressure builds into the region and keeps us dry late-week through the weekend! Southerly winds will help temperatures climb back to seasonal levels on Friday. Afternoon high temperatures will climb into the mid to upper-60s on Saturday and Sunday. Daylight Saving Time comes to an end on Sunday so make sure to turn your clocks back one hour before heading to bed Saturday night. A front will slide through next week, generating more clouds and some showers by mid-week.

Have a sunny day!

wmar

7 Day Forecast:

Today Widespread frost before 10am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 54. Southwest wind around 5-10 mph.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 33. South wind around 5-10 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 61.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 67.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 68.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 67.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59.