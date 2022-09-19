Late season warm up

BALTIMORE — The calm weather follows us into our Monday morning before a cold front begins to move through the east coast. Clouds slowly build in during the day before a few stray evening showers are possible. Our highs will hang in the mid to upper 80s, giving us a little late season heat. Tuesday then clears out ahead of another approaching cold front. This will begin to swing through on Wednesday and exit by Thursday afternoon. Wet weather during the late Wednesday/Thursday morning hours will be expected. Once the cold front clears through plenty of cooler air from the north will funnel in and bring us into the low to mid 70s. Winds will pick up as well.

7 day forecast:

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a slight chance of showers between 11pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. West wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 85. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Calm wind.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 88.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 73.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 74.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.