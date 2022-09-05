Late-day Labor Day Showers

BALTIMORE — A mainly dry start to Labor day before showers and storms move in late-afternoon through the evening hours. High temperatures will climb into the mid-80s and it will feel humid as well. The rain and storm chances linger into Tuesday. Rain can be on the heavy side and may cause some localized flooding along I-95. A few isolated showers are possible on Wednesday before the weather pattern dries out late-week.

7 Day Forecast:

Labor Day Isolated showers between 1pm and 3pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Patchy fog after midnight. Low around 70. South wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Patchy fog before 9am. High near 82. South wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9pm and midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Sunday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 40%.