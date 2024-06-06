Keeping an eye on tornado warnings in Maryland

WMAR-2 News is keeping an eye on the tornado warnings as severe weather continues to slam Maryland.

So far, warnings have been issued in the following areas:

Columbia

Severn

Scaggsville

Edgewood

Joppatowne

Anne Arundel County

Bowleys Quarters, MD

Magnolia, MD

Chase, MD

Pooles Island

Sandy Point

Middle River, MD

Cecilton, MD

White Crystal Beach, MD

The first tornado sighting was reported in the Gaithersburg area.

A tornado was seen touching down in Poolesville as well.

All residents are asked to shelter in place at this time.

Stay with us as we continue to cover these warnings in the impacted areas.