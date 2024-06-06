Keeping an eye on tornado warnings in Maryland

WMAR-2 News is keeping an eye on the tornado warnings as severe weather continues to slam Maryland.
So far, warnings have been issued in the following areas:
- Columbia
- Severn
- Scaggsville
- Edgewood
- Joppatowne
- Anne Arundel County
- Bowleys Quarters, MD
- Magnolia, MD
- Chase, MD
- Pooles Island
- Sandy Point
- Middle River, MD
- Cecilton, MD
- White Crystal Beach, MD
The first tornado sighting was reported in the Gaithersburg area.
A tornado was seen touching down in Poolesville as well.
Poolesville, Maryland, tornado @MontgomeryCoMD pic.twitter.com/baqGoIqLhO— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) June 5, 2024
All residents are asked to shelter in place at this time.
Stay with us as we continue to cover these warnings in the impacted areas.