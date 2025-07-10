Isolated storm chances on your Thursday

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! More clouds are expected today, which will keep storm chances more isolated this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will take a slight dip, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. If you plan to go to WTMD'S First Thursday Festival on Canton's waterfront, plan on there being a chance of rain and storms for the start of the concert festival, with improving around sunset. Daily rounds of spotty pop-up showers and storms are expected through the weekend and into early next week. Temperatures will range in the upper-80s and low-90s.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Thursday Scattered showers, with thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Light southwest wind.

Thursday Night Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.

Friday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Saturday Night A chance of thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Monday A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.

Monday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Tuesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Wednesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.