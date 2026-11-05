Isolated rain showers today

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Isolated showers are possible today with mostly cloudy skies. The Ravens game will be mainly dry with temperatures in the mid-60s. A secondary area of low pressure will track up the I-95 corridor Friday morning, bringing another round of rain to the region. Most of the moisture with the second round will be focused to the southeast of the Baltimore metro. Around 0.50-1" of rain is possible for southern MD and the Eastern Shore. Trending more seasonal and drier heading into the weekend. The weather pattern remains dry into the first half of next week.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. South wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday A chance of showers. Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 62.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 63.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 67.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Veterans Day Sunny, with a high near 64.