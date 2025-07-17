Intense summer heat today!

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Today will be the hottest day of the week with highs in the mid-90s and heat index values up to 105°! Heat Advisories will be in effect from 11 AM - 8 PM along and southeast of the I-95 corridor. Stay hydrated! Isolated showers and storms may pop-up this afternoon, but the coverage will be spotty. Temperatures and humidity levels decrease slightly into the 80s heading into the weekend. Scattered storms are possible on Saturday, and spotty storms are not out of the question on Sunday. Drier conditions are expected early next week!

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 105. West wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25-30 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5-10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Friday A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Friday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Saturday A chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night Showers likely and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Wednesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 89.