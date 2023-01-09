Increasing sunshine today!

BALTIMORE — Gradual clearing takes place today with highs a bit above normal, in the upper-40s and low-50s. The weather pattern remains quiet through Wednesday. A cold front will spark up some showers Thursday night into the first half of Friday. Temperatures will drop into the mid-40s this weekend with more sunshine and breezy winds.

Have a marvelous Monday!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Gradual clearing, with a high near 50. Northwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 29. West wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 49. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Calm wind.

Wednesday Increasing clouds, with a high near 49.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Thursday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.

Thursday Night Rain likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 46.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 46.