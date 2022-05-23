Hot Weekend But Was it Record Breaking?

BALTIMORE — This weekend was a hot one as Baltimore saw a stretch of 90 degree weather that started on Friday, but did we end up breaking any record highs?

Well the answer is no and the only day that even was close to tying the daily record high was Saturday. Overall, BWI airport saw a temperature of at least 90 degrees on all three days with the hottest one being the aforementioned day. Saturday saw a high of 95 and while there was some cloud cover blocking the full strength of the sun, the warm southerly flow helped keep that heat going. The heat and humidity did give us an ample amount of energy on Sunday for storms to pop up and become severe.

Now as we head into the work week, a cold front gives us a nice break from the high heat and enjoy a more comfortable 70s over the next few days.