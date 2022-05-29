High Heat On the Way

BALTIMORE — The dry skies continue tonight along with those warmer temperatures. The first half of the work week will be a hot one thanks to high pressure bringing in the heat. Low to mid 90s will be expected for most of the area and for those close to the water upper 80s will be your highs. This changes once we get to the second half of the work week as a cold front starts to sweep through our area on Wednesday night and bring us rain and thunderstorm chances for Thursday and even some on Friday. The weekend then dries out and returns close to average.

Stay tuned!

WMAR

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 64. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Memorial Day Sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 69. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 95. West wind around 6 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Thursday A chance of showers between 9am and 3pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 81.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.