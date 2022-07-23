High heat for the weekend

BALTIMORE — The high heat continues into this weekend where we'll be close to or at the century mark on our thermometers but feeling even hotter thanks to the humidity. A few afternoon pop up showers cannot be ruled out but it should not ruin any plans. The heat continues into Monday but a cold front will bring in some relief. Before that relief settles thunderstorms will be widespread by the afternoon and evening hours. Some may be on the strong to severe side. The heat wave should break on Tuesday as we are expecting to only have a high of 89°. Through the rest of the week we slowly warm up back into the 90s with a chance of thundershowers by Thursday.

Stay tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Saturday Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Heat index values as high as 100. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Heat index values as high as 104. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 79. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Monday A slight chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 95. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2am, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.