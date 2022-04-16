Gusty Showers Arrive This Afternoon

BALTIMORE — It will feel breezy through Easter weekend with wind gusts up to 30-35 mph both days. A cold front moves through today, bringing the potential for some gusty rain showers later this afternoon and evening. Temps will warm into the low to mid-70s ahead of the cold front. Behind the front, temps will struggle to reach 60° on Easter Sunday, but it will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. The work week will start on a wet and cool note. Temperatures will be below normal, in the mid to upper-50s. There will be more sunshine mid-week with temperatures rebounding back into the 60s. Trending more seasonal Thursday with highs in the 70s. Friday looks even milder, in the mid-70s with plenty of sunshine.

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Isolated showers between 2pm and 5pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Southwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. West wind 10 to 13 mph becoming northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 58. Northwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Northeast wind 3 to 8 mph.

Monday Rain, mainly after 11am. High near 54. Southeast wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night Rain, mainly before 2am. Low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 62.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.