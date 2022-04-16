Watch
Weather

Actions

Gusty Showers Arrive This Afternoon

Cooler for Easter...
WMAR 2 News Weather
WEEKEND.PNG
Posted at 6:14 AM, Apr 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-16 06:14:18-04

BALTIMORE — It will feel breezy through Easter weekend with wind gusts up to 30-35 mph both days. A cold front moves through today, bringing the potential for some gusty rain showers later this afternoon and evening. Temps will warm into the low to mid-70s ahead of the cold front. Behind the front, temps will struggle to reach 60° on Easter Sunday, but it will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. The work week will start on a wet and cool note. Temperatures will be below normal, in the mid to upper-50s. There will be more sunshine mid-week with temperatures rebounding back into the 60s. Trending more seasonal Thursday with highs in the 70s. Friday looks even milder, in the mid-70s with plenty of sunshine.

Stay Tuned!

7DAY.PNG

7 Day Forecast:
Today Isolated showers between 2pm and 5pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Southwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. West wind 10 to 13 mph becoming northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday Sunny, with a high near 58. Northwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Northeast wind 3 to 8 mph.
Monday Rain, mainly after 11am. High near 54. Southeast wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Monday Night Rain, mainly before 2am. Low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy.
Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 37.
Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 62.
Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 70.
Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018