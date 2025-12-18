Gusty showers and storms develop tonight - Friday morning

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! The bulk of the day will be dry with more clouds and highs in the mid-50s! This will likely melt the leftover snow pack. A strong cold front moves through tonight, bringing heavy rain, strong gusty winds, and even the chance for a few thunderstorms into Friday morning. This will likely impact the Friday morning commute. Wind gusts up to 45 mph at times can be expected. Cooler air slides in behind the front as we head into the weekend. Temperatures will warm up into the 40s and 50s on Saturday and Sunday. A cool down is in store early next week.

7 Day Forecast:

Today A slight chance of rain. Increasing clouds, with a high near 53. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Rain. Low around 44. South wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Friday Rain likely. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 56. Breezy.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Tuesday A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Wednesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 49.