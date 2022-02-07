Getting warmer with a chance of rain

WMAR

A disturbance to our south will bring us freezing drizzle Monday morning to areas near the bay.

WMAR

By the late afternoon and evening we all have a 20% chance of rain with mostly cloudy skies. Even with all that moisture around, temperatures jump 10 degrees back to where they should be this time of year. Welcome to the 40s!

WMAR

We stay in the 40s for most of the week. Temps peak Thursday and Saturday in the 50s. However they cool off to the 30s on Sunday with a chance of rain and snow. Talk about perfect weather to watch the Superbowl.