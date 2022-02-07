Watch
Getting warmer with a chance of rain

Temps jump 10 degrees
Posted at 11:26 PM, Feb 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-06 23:48:16-05
BLOG3.jpg

A disturbance to our south will bring us freezing drizzle Monday morning to areas near the bay.

BLOG2.JPG

By the late afternoon and evening we all have a 20% chance of rain with mostly cloudy skies. Even with all that moisture around, temperatures jump 10 degrees back to where they should be this time of year. Welcome to the 40s!

blog.jpg

We stay in the 40s for most of the week. Temps peak Thursday and Saturday in the 50s. However they cool off to the 30s on Sunday with a chance of rain and snow. Talk about perfect weather to watch the Superbowl.

WEBSITE.JPG

