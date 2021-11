WMAR

A cold front moves through early Monday. It's a dry front though so expect mostly sunny skies. Temps start to fall 5-10 degrees from Sunday. That should take us seasonal, but the wind! It will be a bit breezy in the morning to early afternoon. Winds could go 10-20 mph.

WMAR

Temperatures continue to fall through the week. By Tuesday highs only reach the mid 50s as the cold air settles in. The morning temps start to fall in the 30s! Frost advisories may be issued.