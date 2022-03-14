Forget About the Cold

Watch
70s Arrive This Week
Posted at 11:27 PM, Mar 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-13 23:27:09-04
Cold air Monday morning... but then the talk is all about the heat! Plenty of sunshine and SW wind (anytime the wind is out of the south, we warm up) we climb 10 degrees warmer than Sunday. For comparison, Sunday was 49 and Monday will be near 60! Wahoo.

The entire week will be above normal temperatures!

Did you see how Friday will be in the 70s??? Guess what, it will get even warmer March 21-23 as the Climate Prediction Center shows we could be close to 15 degrees warmer than normal as well as most of the northeast.

