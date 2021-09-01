FORECAST-- The Remnants of Ida Bring Severe Storm Threats

The remnants of Ida will push through the region today, bringing the threat for strong to severe storms. An Enhanced Risk (level 3/5) is in effect for the area as brief tornadoes, damaging winds, and flash flooding will be the primary threats. Flash Flood Watches are in effect through Thursday morning for the entire viewing area. Conditions will improve overnight as Ida moves offshore and up to the northeast. Temperatures will remain unseasonably cool as we wrap up the work week with plenty of sunshine. Labor Day weekend looks mainly rain-free with sunshine and highs in the low to mid-80s.

Today A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Some storms could be severe, with damaging winds and heavy rain. High near 83. Southeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tonight Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2am, then a chance of showers. Some storms could be severe, with heavy rain. Patchy fog between 11pm and midnight. Low around 62. West wind 13 to 17 mph becoming north in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 79. North wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 58. North wind 9 to 13 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 79. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Labor Day Sunny, with a high near 85.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 86.