BALTIMORE -

A powerful cold front continues to cut through the area this morning with heavy rain and gusty winds. Severe weather even popped up earlier with some flash flooding concerns. Luckily the worst is over although heavy showers will be scattered throughout the area into this afternoon. Temperatures look to cool into the 50s with highs in the lower 50s by Tuesday. We warm a little midweek before more showers and wind by Thursday. Stay tuned!!

MARYLAND'S MOST ACCURATE FORECAST (FOR BALTIMORE):

Today: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8am, then showers likely. Temperature falling to around 53 by 4pm. South wind 11 to 16 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: A chance of showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. West wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. West wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 37. West wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 62. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 60.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%.