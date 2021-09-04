A Mainly Dry Labor Day Weekend

BALTIMORE — High pressure hangs out over the region today--keeping conditions dry with sunshine and clouds. Highs will top out in the lower-80s and it will feel comfortable! A cold front will approach the region on Sunday, which may bring a couple of spotty showers across central Maryland. Showers should taper off Monday morning with plenty of dry time during the afternoon for Labor Day festivities! Temperatures will gradually warm up through the first half of the work week, to the mid and upper-80s!

Stay Tuned!

LYNX

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind 3 to 6 mph.

Sunday A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Labor Day A slight chance of showers before 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. West wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 85.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 80.