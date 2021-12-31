Foggy Morning, Cloudy Afternoon To End 2021

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for many of our counties until 10am. Cloudy skies dominate our forecast for this final day of 2021, but we remain dry and temperatures soar into the mid to upper 50s! Warmer numbers are in the cards for the weekend but so are rain chances. Looks like widespread showers move in early Saturday morning (6am) and taper off by afternoon, but a strong cold front brings heavier rain Sunday evening. As the system pulls out of area a rush of cold air will give us a good shot at seeing wintry mix/ snow showers early Monday morning.

WMAR

Your Forecast:

Today Areas of drizzle before 7am. Areas of fog before noon. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 58. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight A chance of showers before 1am, then rain likely, mainly between 1am and 4am. Cloudy, with a low around 49. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

New Year's Day Rain, mainly after 7am. High near 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night Rain. Low around 53. Southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night A chance of rain, mixing with snow after 10pm, then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 40.

Monday Night Clear, with a low around 24.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 46.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 53.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 52.

