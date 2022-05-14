Fog, Showers, & Isolated Storms Today

BALTIMORE — Fog, scattered showers, and isolated storms are on tap for today. There will be plenty of clouds today with high temperatures in the mid-70s. Scattered showers and storms are possible Sunday evening as a cold front inches closer to the region. Gusty winds and lightning will be the main concerns so make sure you keep an eye to the sky. Temperatures will be milder on Sunday, in the low-80s. We are not expecting a washout this weekend but localized flooding is not out of the question. Dew point values will rise into the mid-60s, making it feel muggy. The cold front slides through Monday, which may spark some strong storms. Temperatures cool down into the middle of the week with more sunshine and dry time. Warming back up late-week with highs in the mid-80s for Black-Eyed Susan Day.

Stay Tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 11am. Areas of fog before 11am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 76. East wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11pm. Patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 2pm. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 2pm and 5pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Light southwest wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 78.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.