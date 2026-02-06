Flurries will fall on this Friday

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! A fast-moving clipper system will swing through Friday evening, bringing the chance for some light snow mainly between about 5 PM and midnight. This system doesn’t have much moisture to work with, and most of it won’t make it over the mountains into the I-95 corridor. Because of that, little to no accumulation is expected.

Colder air slides in this weekend, keeping temperatures well below freezing! Blustery winds will make it feel even colder. Wind chills will drop below zero at times, especially on Saturday — which may end up feeling like the coldest day of the winter so far. Wind alerts are already up for parts of Maryland, where gusts could top 50 mph at times. That could lead to a few isolated power outages. Temperatures rebound into the 40s by the middle of next week!

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Light and variable wind.

Tonight Scattered snow showers, mainly before midnight. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 11. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 10-20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 19. Windy.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 7. Blustery.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 23.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 29.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.

Tuesday Night A chance of freezing rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Wednesday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.

Wednesday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Thursday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.