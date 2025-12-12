Flurries on this Friday

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! A cold day with highs in the mid to upper-30s. Winds will be more relaxed. Don't be surprised if you see a few flurries today! All eyes are focused on the storm system that is expected to bring light accumulating snow to the area starting Saturday night and will linger into Sunday morning. As of right now, anywhere from 1-3" of snow is possible for the majority of the area, especially along I-95. If you're traveling either Saturday night or Sunday morning, drive carefully as some untreated roads could be slippery. Turning bitterly cold on Monday morning, thanks to blustery winds. Trending milder through the middle of next week!

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. West wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight Increasing clouds, with a low around 25. Calm wind.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 44.

Saturday Night A chance of rain and snow. The snow could be heavy at times. Low around 26.

Sunday A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 32.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 17.

Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 32.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Wednesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 45.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Thursday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 55.