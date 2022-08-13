Finally a fantastic weekend

BALTIMORE — A fantastic weekend is in store as we see temperature struggle to get into the mid to low 80s on both Saturday and Sunday. Humidity does increase some slightly on Sunday, as well as some showers possible during the evening time frame. These showers will be isolated at best and light. By the time we head into the next work week we get a quick taste of September with temperatures in the upper 70s and a showery day for both Monday and Tuesday. On Wednesday, we do see some lingering clouds but temperatures begin to rebound back in=to the low to mid 80s. Closing out the work week, we see more sunshine and warmth.

Stay tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 83. North wind around 7 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Light and variable wind.

Sunday A slight chance of showers after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night A chance of showers after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Thursday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.