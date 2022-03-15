Feeling Spring-like

A beautiful day is on tap with ample sunshine and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. The 70s and sunshine will continue into tomorrow. The next chance for showers is on Thursday. There is another chance for showers to start the weekend but the first day of Spring, Sunday, will be dry.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 2am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 47. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. North wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 62.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 66.

