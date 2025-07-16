Feeling like the triple digits today

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! It will be another hot and humid day that starts off dry with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High temperatures will rise near 90° with heat index values near the century mark. Any storms that form today could drop heavy rain, leading to additional flooding concerns. The hottest day of the week will be Thursday, as it will feel like 105° in Baltimore! Isolated storm chances linger late-week and into the weekend. Temperatures cool down slightly into the mid and upper-80s on Saturday and Sunday.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Wednesday Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 100. Calm wind becoming south 5-10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. South wind 5-10 mph.

Thursday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 105.

Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77.

Friday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Saturday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Sunday A chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

Sunday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Monday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Tuesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.