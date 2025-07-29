Feeling like the triple digits through mid-week!

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Today and tomorrow will be sunny and steamy with highs in the upper-90s paired with triple digits heat indices! There is a chance of an isolated thunderstorm on Wednesday as a cold front approaches the region, but most areas will remain dry. The cold front will be slow to move through the area on Thursday morning and afternoon, which means moderate to heavy rainfall could lead to flooding concerns. This front will be our saving grace as it will cool us down and break the heatwave on Friday, with highs in the low-80s! There will be some lingering spotty showers throughout the first half of Friday. The weekend will feature sunshine and highs in the low 80s with less humidity!

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 102. Light and variable wind.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 77. Calm wind.

Wednesday Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Heat index values as high as 104.

Wednesday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Thursday A chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 90.

Thursday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 70.

Friday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 83.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.