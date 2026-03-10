Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Feeling like May through mid-week!

Chance for strong to severe thunderstorms on Wednesday...
Tuesday’s weather will feel a lot like Monday, with plenty of sunshine and very warm temperatures sticking around. A few showers and storms will develop across western Maryland during the day, and one or two wandering showers could drift toward the Chesapeake, but most of us should stay dry.
BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Plenty of sunshine with very warm temperatures, in the mid-70s. Much of the day will be rain-free. A round of showers and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday afternoon into the early-evening hours. There will be enough instability and moisture in the atmosphere for one or two storms to become severe, with the main threats being heavy rain and gusty winds. A few showers may linger into Thursday with a noticeable cool down late-week. Drier skies on Friday.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming south 5-10 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Light and variable wind.
Wednesday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.
Wednesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Thursday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.
Thursday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.
Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.
Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Sunday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.
Sunday Night Showers. Low around 45.
Monday Showers. High near 57.

