Feeling like May through mid-week!

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Plenty of sunshine with very warm temperatures, in the mid-70s. Much of the day will be rain-free. A round of showers and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday afternoon into the early-evening hours. There will be enough instability and moisture in the atmosphere for one or two storms to become severe, with the main threats being heavy rain and gusty winds. A few showers may linger into Thursday with a noticeable cool down late-week. Drier skies on Friday.
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Today Sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming south 5-10 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Light and variable wind.
Wednesday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.
Wednesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Thursday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.
Thursday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.
Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.
Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Sunday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.
Sunday Night Showers. Low around 45.
Monday Showers. High near 57.