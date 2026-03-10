Feeling like May through mid-week!

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Plenty of sunshine with very warm temperatures, in the mid-70s. Much of the day will be rain-free. A round of showers and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday afternoon into the early-evening hours. There will be enough instability and moisture in the atmosphere for one or two storms to become severe, with the main threats being heavy rain and gusty winds. A few showers may linger into Thursday with a noticeable cool down late-week. Drier skies on Friday.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming south 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Thursday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.

Thursday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Sunday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.

Sunday Night Showers. Low around 45.

Monday Showers. High near 57.