Feeling like Christmas instead of Thanksgiving week

Temps will fall to the mid 40s Tuesday
Posted at 11:38 PM, Nov 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-21 23:38:30-05
blog.jpg

A cold front pushes through Monday morning bringing light AM showers. Behind the front, the breeze picks up. Winds will be 10-20 mph and gusting up to 30 mph. That will make the seasonal temps feel more like the 30s and 40s! But that isn't even the coldest part!

BLOG2.JPG

The frigid air arrives Tuesday, and it is still breezy! So the wind chill goes up a notch. Hopefully you were not holding out for Black Friday sales on winter coats and gloves, because you will need them!

BLOG3.jpg

Thanksgiving will be warmer though. And if you want to go somewhere really warm check out LA!

BLOG4.jpg

