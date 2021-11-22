Feeling like Christmas instead of Thanksgiving week

WMAR

A cold front pushes through Monday morning bringing light AM showers. Behind the front, the breeze picks up. Winds will be 10-20 mph and gusting up to 30 mph. That will make the seasonal temps feel more like the 30s and 40s! But that isn't even the coldest part!

The frigid air arrives Tuesday, and it is still breezy! So the wind chill goes up a notch. Hopefully you were not holding out for Black Friday sales on winter coats and gloves, because you will need them!

Thanksgiving will be warmer though. And if you want to go somewhere really warm check out LA!