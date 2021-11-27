Feeling Blustery on this Small Business Saturday

BALTIMORE — Today will feel chilly and blustery with highs in the mid-40s. Mid to high level clouds will stream into the region this afternoon/evening as another low pressure system slides through tonight. This front may generate some flurries closer to the Mason Dixon Line and across higher terrain. Areas around the metro could see a few sprinkles. Sunday will be milder with more seasonal temperatures, in the lower-50s. Turning blustery once again on Monday with gusty northwest winds up to 30 mph at times. Temperatures will gradually warm above normal by Thursday!

Stay Tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. West wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Tonight A chance of rain and snow, mainly between 10pm and 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west in the morning.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. West wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 46. Northwest wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.