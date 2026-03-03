Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
15  WX Alerts 1  Closing/Delay
Weather

Actions

Early morning mix to rain on this Tuesday

Warming up this week...
Be cautious overnight as snow, sleet, and freezing rain move through the area. Ice accumulation is expected to stay under a tenth of an inch, so while widespread travel issues aren’t anticipated, untreated roads could still become slick. Plan for a slower commute and allow a little extra time Tuesday morning. By 7–9 AM Tuesday, precipitation transitions to all rain as temperatures climb into the 40s. Rain chances will linger through the rest of the week, with drier conditions returning just in time for the weekend.
WMAR-2 News Dylan Robichaud Monday Night weather
future.jpg
Posted
and last updated

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Any wintry precipitation should transition over to all rain by mid-morning. Rain showers linger throughout the rest of the day with highs in the 40s. Keep the rain gear handy as periods of on and of rain showers linger through the week. Temperatures will climb well above normal later this week with highs in the mid-60s on Thursday, and low-70s on Friday! The unseasonable warmth continues into the weekend with mostly dry skies.

Have a sunny day!

7DAY.jpg

7 Day Forecast:

Today Rain or freezing rain. High near 45. Calm wind becoming south around 5-10 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight Rain. Patchy fog. Low around 43. South wind 5-10 mph.
Wednesday A chance of rain. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 56.
Wednesday Night Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 46.
Thursday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64.
Thursday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Friday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.
Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 71.
Saturday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Sunday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.
Sunday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 72.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
HAZEL RIGHT RAIL.jpg

Bridging the Gap

Meet 87-year-old Hazel Cropper, a 16-time crab picking world champion from Crisfield, Maryland, who holds a Guinness World Record and teaches her craft to visitors from around the world.
APP_Try1.png

News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Kelly Groft