Early morning mix to rain on this Tuesday

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Any wintry precipitation should transition over to all rain by mid-morning. Rain showers linger throughout the rest of the day with highs in the 40s. Keep the rain gear handy as periods of on and of rain showers linger through the week. Temperatures will climb well above normal later this week with highs in the mid-60s on Thursday, and low-70s on Friday! The unseasonable warmth continues into the weekend with mostly dry skies.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Rain or freezing rain. High near 45. Calm wind becoming south around 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Rain. Patchy fog. Low around 43. South wind 5-10 mph.

Wednesday A chance of rain. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 56.

Wednesday Night Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 46.

Thursday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64.

Thursday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Friday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 71.

Saturday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Sunday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.

Sunday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 72.