Drying Out Today

BALTIMORE — High temperatures will top out in the mid-60s this weekend but there is still the chance for some isolated showers and flooding up and down the Bay. Shower chances continue to diminish throughout the day as drier air works in from the northwest. Drier weather dominates your Halloween forecast, but winds will be a little breezy out of the northwest, gusting at times between 20-25 mph. A big cool down awaits us as we march towards the middle of next week, where morning temperatures are in the 30s/40s and afternoon highs struggle to reach the mid 50s!

Stay Tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. South wind 8 to 10 mph.

Tonight Cloudy, with a low around 51. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Sunday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. West wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 48. West wind 7 to 10 mph.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 64. Northwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Tuesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Thursday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 30%.