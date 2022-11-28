Drying out as we head into the new week

BALTIMORE — The clouds still hang around as we kick off the new work week but the good thing is we stay dry. Temperatures will hover around the low to mid 50s before a strong cold front swings in and brings in some warm and strong winds on Wednesday. The cold front will bring in some rain and even a few rumbles of thunder. Thursday will be a bit breezy post cold front with lots of sunshine. That continues to close out the work week and kick off the weekend.

Stay tuned!

WMAR

7 day forecast:

Tonight Areas of drizzle with a chance of showers before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers between 8pm and 10pm. Patchy fog before 10pm. Otherwise, cloudy during the early evening, then clearing, with a low around 47. West wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Northwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night A slight chance of rain after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. South wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Showers, mainly after 7am. High near 60. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Wednesday Night Scattered showers before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 46.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 48.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 56.