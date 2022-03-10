Dry And Seasonal Today

Dry and seasonal conditions will prevail today. Tomorrow will be mild with highs near 60 degrees. Saturday will feature rain, a wintry mix, snow and wind as a cold front moves through. Sunday will be much colder with lows in the 20s and highs only in the low to mid 40s. Above normal temps, in the 60s, roll back in next week.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Patchy fog between 10am and 1pm. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 53. Light and variable wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Calm wind.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Rain, mainly after 4am. Low around 44. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday: Rain before noon, then rain showers between noon and 1pm, then rain and snow showers after 1pm. High near 49. Windy, with a southeast wind 7 to 12 mph becoming northwest 21 to 26 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 46 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Saturday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 46.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 61.

