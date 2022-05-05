Dry And Near Normal Today

Dry with more clouds than sun today. Highs near normal in the upper 60s to low 70s. Showers & storms are possible tomorrow. Damaging wind is the primary threat and an isolated tornado is possible tomorrow afternoon, mainly across the southern tier counties. The rain and wind stick around through Mother's Day Weekend with highs only in the upper 50s to low 60s. Friday into Sunday morning 1.5"- 3.5" of rain is possible.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. North wind 7 to 9 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. South wind 3 to 6 mph.

Friday: Rain, mainly after 9am. High near 63. East wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Rain and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 55. East wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Saturday: Rain and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 58. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday Night: Rain. Low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday: Rain likely before 9am, then a chance of showers between 9am and 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 74.