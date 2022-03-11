Dry And Mild To End The Week

Dry and mild today with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Rain moves in early tomorrow morning. The rain will change to sleet wrapping up with snow into the afternoon. Winter Weather Advisories go into effect 6 AM - 3 PM Saturday. Temps will fall through the day and it will be blustery with winds gusting up to 40-50 mph. Sunday will be cold with lows in the 20s and highs only in the low to mid 40s. Spring-like temps will prevail next week.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Rain, mainly after 2am. Low around 40. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday: Rain and sleet before 10am, then rain and snow between 10am and 3pm, then a chance of snow after 3pm. The snow could be heavy at times. Temperature falling to around 31 by 5pm. Windy, with a northwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 47 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Blustery, with a west wind 18 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 43. West wind around 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

