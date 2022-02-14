Watch
Don't let the arctic air give you a cold heart

Valentine's Day will be 10 degrees cooler than normal
7 Day Forecast
Posted at 11:25 PM, Feb 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-13 23:43:14-05
Snowfall totals on Monday had a big spread. Officially BWI had a snow deficit this month of more than 3" and the airport only picked up less than 1" of snow this go around. There is a 10% chance of a light passing snow shower overnight that would leave roads icy for the AM commute.

If you are waking up early to make your loved one breakfast for Valentine's Day... you may want to make it extra hot because temperatures outside will feel like 11 degrees at 6AM! The winds will be between 10-15 mph making it feel almost 10 degrees cooler than the thermometer. Chocolate candy will for sure not melt and you may even end up ordering tea with your dinner as temps stay 10 degrees cooler than normal through the day.

