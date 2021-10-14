Dense Fog Then Sun

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Once the fog burns off, there will be more sunshine on tap today. Temperatures will rise into the low 80s, which is well above the normal temp of 69 degrees. Record highs are possible tomorrow. A cold front will bring showers and storms on Saturday. Some storms may be severe. Damaging gusty wind will be the primary threat. Sunday will be mostly sunny, windy and seasonal. Highs in the upper 60s.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Widespread dense fog, mainly before 8am. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 81. North wind 3 to 7 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Light west wind.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 6 mph.

Saturday: A chance of showers before 2pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 2pm and 5pm, then showers after 5pm. High near 80. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night: Showers before 8pm. Low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 49.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 68.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 48.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 71.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 74.

